Telecom subscriber base touches 1074 mn at Sept-end: TRAI

Telephone subscriber in India crossed 1074 million at the end of September from 1059.8 million in the previous sequential quarter, registering a growth of 1.36 percent.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,059.86 million at the end of June 16 to 1,074.24 million at the end of September 16, registering a growth of 1.36 percent over the previous quarter.

"This reflects year-on-year growth of 5.05 percent over the same quarter of last year," TRAI said in its latest report 'Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators for July-September, 2016'.

TRAI report said that subscription in urban areas increased to 624.38 million at the end of September 16, but that rural subscription fell from 450.41 million to 449.86 million.

With a net addition of 14.63 million subscribers during the quarter, total wireless (GSM and CDMA technologies combined) subscriber base increased to 1,049.74 million at the end of September 2016, a growth rate of 1.41 percent over the previous quarter.

The year-on-year growth rate of wireless subscribers for September 2016 is 5.33 percent.

"The wireline subscriber base further declined from 25.74 million at the end of June 16 to 24.49 million at the end of September 2016, registering a quarterly decline rate of 1.01 percent. The year-on-year decline rate in wireline subscribers for June 16 is 5.62 percent," it said.

Total number of internet subscribers has increased to 367.48 million at the end of September 2016, a quarterly growth rate of 4.85 percent.

"Out of 367.48 million, Wired Internet subscribers are 21.26 million and Wireless Internet subscribers are 346.22 million," it said.

According to TRAI report, the Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of Telecom Service Sector for the quarter ended September 2016 was pegged at Rs 71,379 crore and Rs 50,539 crore, respectively.

"GR and AGR declined by 2.68 percent and 5.33 percent respectively in quarter ended September 2016 as compared to previous quarter," it added.