Telangana seeks special funds in Budget to offset any GST loss

The three-year-old state is seeking special allocation of funds to compensate any initial revenue loss under Goods and Service Tax regime, people in the know of the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Jan 05, 2017, 01.47 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Telangana seeks special funds in Budget to offset any GST loss

The three-year-old state is seeking special allocation of funds to compensate any initial revenue loss under Goods and Service Tax regime, people in the know of the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Telangana seeks special funds in Budget to offset any GST loss

The three-year-old state is seeking special allocation of funds to compensate any initial revenue loss under Goods and Service Tax regime, people in the know of the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Nithya Balakrishnan

, CNBC-TV18 |

Just weeks ahead of Budget 2017, Telangana has indicated its wishlist to the Centre writing to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The three-year-old state is seeking special allocation of funds to compensate any initial revenue loss under Goods and Service Tax regime, people in the know of the developments told CNBC-TV18.

They said that the state wants an additional budgetary allocation and central sales tax dues of Rs 10,000 crore, besides the special funds. It also wants funds infusion for irrigation and solar power projects.

In the letter, Telangana has asked the Centre for setting up of an Indian Institute of Management in Hyderabad, besides additional railway lines, sports centres, tourism development projects.

Telangana seeks special funds in Budget to offset any GST loss

