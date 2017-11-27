App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomy
Nov 27, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power Solar commissions first rooftop solar carport for Delhi's Unity One Mall

It said in a statement that the unique rooftop carport is estimated to set off 438 tonnes of carbon emission annually.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Power Solar said today that it has commissioned India's first solar carport on the rooftop of the mall in the national capital.

The company said it has reached a landmark by commissioning an unprecedented rooftop project in India - a solar carport on the rooftop of the sprawling 70,000 sq mt Unity One mall in Rohini.

It said in a statement that the unique rooftop carport is estimated to set off 438 tonnes of carbon emission annually.

Tata Power Solar won the bid in the open tender process fielded by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for multi-level car parking. The project has been envisaged under net-metering scheme enabling self-reliance in the energy consumption and production cycle.

It enables the mall to receive real value of the energy produced by earning on the unused and excess solar electricity produced. It also cuts down the need to install a second meter or an expensive battery storage system as it is directly connected to the local power grid.

tags #Economy

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.