Tata Power Solar commissions first rooftop solar carport for Delhi's Unity One Mall

Tata Power Solar said today that it has commissioned India's first solar carport on the rooftop of the mall in the national capital.

The company said it has reached a landmark by commissioning an unprecedented rooftop project in India - a solar carport on the rooftop of the sprawling 70,000 sq mt Unity One mall in Rohini.

It said in a statement that the unique rooftop carport is estimated to set off 438 tonnes of carbon emission annually.

Tata Power Solar won the bid in the open tender process fielded by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for multi-level car parking. The project has been envisaged under net-metering scheme enabling self-reliance in the energy consumption and production cycle.

It enables the mall to receive real value of the energy produced by earning on the unused and excess solar electricity produced. It also cuts down the need to install a second meter or an expensive battery storage system as it is directly connected to the local power grid.