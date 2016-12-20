Dec 20, 2016, 09.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The 10-member committee is also likely look at the discretionary powers of tax officials for high value cases, suggesting assessment by a group of officers in these, instead of a single one, Business Standard reports.
Stricter norms to make TDS evasion difficult on agenda
“In discussions with revenue officials, it has emerged they are very sympathetic to the grievances of a taxpayers. A strong view also came out that there is a need for stringent deterrent provisions against evasion of TDS by employers,” a source told BS.