Dec 20, 2016, 09.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stricter norms to make TDS evasion difficult on agenda

The 10-member committee is also likely look at the discretionary powers of tax officials for high value cases, suggesting assessment by a group of officers in these, instead of a single one, Business Standard reports.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Recommendations made by the RV Easwar panel is likely to make evasion of tax deduction at source (TDS) by companies even more difficult.

The 10-member committee is also likely look at the discretionary powers of tax officials for high value cases, suggesting assessment by a group of officers in these, instead of a single one, Business Standard reports .

“In discussions with revenue officials, it has emerged they are very sympathetic to the grievances of a taxpayers. A strong view also came out that there is a need for stringent deterrent provisions against evasion of TDS by employers,” a source told BS.

