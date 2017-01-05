Spices exports up 5% by volume in 1st half of FY 2016-17

Chilli became the most exported spice for the April-September 2016 period with the shipment of 1,65,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 2307.75 crore, a Spices Board release said here.
Jan 05, 2017, 09.42 AM | Source: PTI

Spices exports up 5% by volume in 1st half of FY 2016-17

"Chilli became the most exported spice for the April-September 2016 period with the shipment of 1,65,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 2307.75 crore," a Spices Board release said here.

"Chilli became the most exported spice for the April-September 2016 period with the shipment of 1,65,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 2307.75 crore," a Spices Board release said here.

Boosted by large shipments of nutmeg, mace, cumin and garlic, spices exports from India grew five percent in volume in the first half of FY 2016-17 and rose to Rs 8415.97 crore during the period, registering a seven percent increase in value.

The total value of exports was Rs 7892.65 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal year.

"Export of spices rose to 4,37,360 tonnes during April-September 2016, compared to 4,14,780 tonnes in the first half of FY 2015-16."

"Chilli became the most exported spice for the April-September 2016 period with the shipment of 1,65,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 2307.75 crore," a Spices Board release said here.

Garlic exports contributed substantially to the overall growth during the period, after rising 132 percent in value terms and 55 percent in quantity, it said.

The exports of nutmeg and mace grew by 81 percent in quantity as compared to last year and saw a 69 percent increase in value, the release said.

Cumin exports rose by 49 percent to 68,600 tonnes, as compared to 45,894 tonnes during the same period in the previous year.

Turmeric, apart from fennel and celery, also contributed significantly to the total spices exports during April-September 2016.

The export of value-added products like curry powder and paste as well as spice oils and oleoresins also increased during the period, the release added.

