Exclusive sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the government is looking at revamping regulations at EPFO to widen its reach and scope.The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation claims that many SMEs under its jurisdiction still remain unregistered.The retirement body is likely to initiate a pan-India drive to identify and register SMEs. As part of this move, EPFO will look to charge SMEs with a penalty or a jail term if they happen to violate registration norms after March 31.

EPFO may also look to reduce the threshold of minimum employees to 10 from 20.



