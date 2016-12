Deputy PM of Singapore on Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) amendment says that he wants to maintain the relationship with India and this DTAA is a positive way forward.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced that India and Singapore have signed the protocol for amending the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).



While speaking to the media, Jaitley said that revisiting DTAAs was important to tackle black money and this has buried the route of black money into India.



Adding to this, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy PM of Singapore said that this is not just a revision to the existing DTAA but it is a positive way forward.



"We want to keep this special relationship between India and Sinagpore and we will find ways to keep it that way," said Shanmugaratnam.



