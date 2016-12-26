Sectoral trends experts are betting on for 2017

The banking sector will reap the benefits of demonetisation in the coming calendar, and the underrated IT sector could throw up a pleasant surprise, feel market experts.

Here is how they see key sectoral trends playing out in 2017.

Sanjiv Bhasin, Executive Vice President, IIFL:-

Banking/NBFCs: Should gain from higher bond prices in a low interest rate environment. Retail focus should lead volume growth, but net interest margins may be under pressure.

Metals & mining: See commodity prices rallying in 2017. Improving health of the US economy too should help.

IT: May outperform as President Trump is expected to incerase spending to boost the US economy, which in turn could lead to higher IT spends.

Telecom: Cautious on the sector as the price war is still on.

Consumer durables: Growth should pick up on a people-friendly Budget, and revival in demand as demonetisation impact subsides

Rahul Shah, vice president-equities, Motilal Oswal Securities

Banking/NBFCs: Expect non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and private banks to do very well.

Pharma: A few pockets in pharmaceutical space, especially the healthcare space, will shine in 2017

Energy/oil-marketing companies (OMCs): Will continue to build on the gains of the last three years.

Vaibhav Agrawal- Head of Research & ARQ, Angel Broking

IT: Growth in the US economy is likely to be positive for the Indian IT companies. Rupee is likely to remain trading between 68-70 levels against dollar which will be positive for the exports sector like IT.

Infrastructure: Expect government to announce a fiscal stimulus to boost the economy. This will benefit infrastructure companies.

Consumer durables, real estate: Sectors with high instances of cash transactions, like real estate, jewellery, and consumer durable goods will take time to recover.

Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management

Banking/NBFCs: Banks will be a beneficiary of the demonetisation exercise and enjoy widening spreads as well as greater operational efficiency. Leading NBFCs have been beaten down unfairly and as consumer pent up demand unfolds in the second quarter of next year, these companies will re-assert their business models.

Energy/Oil-marketing companies: Bullish on the energy space as stocks in the sector are selling at reasonable valuations. Positive on stocks in the LNG space and oil marketing companies as they transition to more free market based business models.

Auto: Continue to believe in the structural story underpinning leadership companies in the auto space. Autos were leading the economy prior to demonetisation and there is a lot of growth left in the sector.

Pharma: Positive on stocks expanding into developed markets and foraying into new business/therapeutic areas like biosimilars, ophthalmics, dermatology or biotech. This would held reduce dependence on the highly competitive US generics market.



IT: Conventional IT players with high automation and digital spend should be the ‘flavour of the market’ going forward.