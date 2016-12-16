Reviewing state of the economy with Indias top bureaucrats

Dec 16, 2016, 08.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan talks to the top bureaucrats like Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DIPP, Ashok Lavasa, Secretary, Finance and Sanjay Mitra, Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, among others, about key issues like demonetisation, Parliament's Winter Session and the upcoming Budget.

Watch video for more.
Tags  Shereen Bhan Ramesh Abhishek Ashok Lavasa Sanjay Mitra Road Transport & Highways demonetisation Parliament Winter Session upcoming Budget
