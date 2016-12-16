Reviewing state of the economy with Indias top bureaucrats

Reviewing state of the economy with India's top bureaucrats

CNBC-TV18 talks to the top bureaucrats like Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DIPP, Ashok Lavasa, Secretary, Finance and Sanjay Mitra, Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, among others, about key issues like demonetisation, Parliament's Winter Session and the upcoming Budget.

CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan talks to the top bureaucrats like Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DIPP, Ashok Lavasa, Secretary, Finance and Sanjay Mitra, Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, among others, about key issues like demonetisation, Parliament's Winter Session and the upcoming Budget.



Watch video for more.