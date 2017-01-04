Relaxed airline FDI norms to have security implications: FIA

FIA, whose members are IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and GoAir, have been vociferous in their opposition against relaxation of foreign direct investment norms for airlines.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 04, 2017, 08.36 AM | Source: PTI

Relaxed airline FDI norms to have security implications: FIA

FIA, whose members are IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and GoAir, have been vociferous in their opposition against relaxation of foreign direct investment norms for airlines.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Relaxed airline FDI norms to have security implications: FIA

FIA, whose members are IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and GoAir, have been vociferous in their opposition against relaxation of foreign direct investment norms for airlines.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Relaxed airline FDI norms to have security implications: FIA
Raising red flags over dilution of FDI norms for local carriers, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has said the decision would place domestic players at a disadvantage as well as have serious implications on national security.

FIA, whose members are IndiGo , SpiceJet , Jet Airways and GoAir, have been vociferous in their opposition against relaxation of foreign direct investment norms for airlines.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the grouping has suggested that any dilution in substantial ownership criteria for domestic carriers should be done only on a reciprocal basis.

Emphasising that dilution in the substantial ownership criteria should be applied strictly on reciprocal basis, FIA said any unilateral concession by India would place the local carriers at a serious competitive disadvantage vis-a-vis their foreign counterparts.

As part of liberalising norms to overseas investments, foreign non-airline players can own up to 100 per cent stake in local carriers.

According to FIA, once foreign controlled airlines are established as Indian carriers, they would gain automatic access to defence airfields.

Since an unfriendly foreign country can easily route its investment through other countries or through shell companies, allowing effective control to lie outside the country has "huge implications", it added.

FIA also noted that the amendment would enable a foreign airline, through its group companies to be able to own a domestic airline in India.

As per the grouping, changing from SOEC (Substantial Ownership and Effective Control) to Principal Place Business (PPB) in Air Service Agreements (ASAs) would impact capacity entitlements.

"Accepting PPB will also open the back door for entry by foreign airlines into India's lucrative domestic market at a time when the Indian carriers are still at a fairly nascent stage of their growth.

The grouping, which has legally challenged granting of Air Operator's Permit (AOP) to AirAsia and Vistara, cited that even the US and Canada, allow only 25 per cent of voting rights to foreign nationals and entities in their airlines.

"Foreign governments, including those of Singapore and Malaysia, do not allow airlines in India to set up subsidiaries in their countries. Therefore, it is not understood why India should extend them this courtesy," the letter, dated December 30, said.

Tags  FDI Federation of Indian Airlines FIA Interglobe Aviation SpiceJet Jet Airways

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Relaxed airline FDI norms to have security implications: FIA
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.