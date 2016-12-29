RBI approved cash ban @ 5:30 pm on Nov 8, hrs before PMs speech

The board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the government's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes less than three hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the televised announcement on November 8.

In response to queries sent by Bloomberg News under the Right to Information Act, RBI said that the decision to withdraw the high denomination currency to the central government was taken at 5:30 pm on November 8 at a board meeting.

What thought process and preparation went behind this surprise move is still remains to be a mystery.

Earlier the Central bank had refused to disclose the minutes of the crucial meetings of Central Board of Directors on the issue of demonetisation in respse to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak. RBI refused to give any information by citing section 8(1)(a) of the transparency law.

The bank has also refused to give any details about the time it will take to replenish the currency notes.

"The query is in the nature of seeking future date of an event which is not defined as information as per Section 2(f) of the RTI Act," RBI said in response to an RTI query.

The immediate ban made 86 percent of the nation's currency in circulation a mere piece of paper from midnight of November 8, 2016.