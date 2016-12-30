Provide information on all old notes collected: RBI to banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to report information on collection of specified bank notes (SBNs) today itself by e-mail. It said that banks should make arrangements to gather all the information from all its branches accordingly.

Today is the last day to exchange old notes in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The government had announced the decision to render the notes illegal tender on November 8, giving citizens time till today to get them exchanged.

“All bank branches who have accumulated SBNs as at the close of business on December 30, 2016 are required to deposit the same in any Issue Office of the Reserve Bank or a currency chest on December 31, 2016 itself,” said RBI.

The banking regulator also said that SBNs cannot form part of banks’ cash balances from the close of business as on December 31, 2016.



However, it added that district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) can retain SBNs received between November 10 and 14, 2016, till receipt of further instructions.

Banks maintaining currency chests have been asked to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the deposit of SBNs received through linked branches/other branches of banks/post offices.



To facilitate storage of SBNs, banks maintaining currency chests can utilise additional space in their existing currency chest or additional storage space at the same centre with the proviso that it is as safe and secure as a currency chest.