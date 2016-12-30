Prez OKs ordinance; NRIs get till June 30 to deposit old cash

The President Pranab Mukherjee today promulgated the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 to extinguish the liability of the Centre and the apex bank on demonetised notes. The ordinance would become a law once passed by both the houses of the Parliament.
Dec 30, 2016, 10.47 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prez OKs ordinance; NRIs get till June 30 to deposit old cash

The President Pranab Mukherjee today promulgated the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 to extinguish the liability of the Centre and the apex bank on demonetised notes. The ordinance would become a law once passed by both the houses of the Parliament.

Prez OKs ordinance; NRIs get till June 30 to deposit old cash

The President Pranab Mukherjee today promulgated the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 to extinguish the liability of the Centre and the apex bank on demonetised notes. The ordinance would become a law once passed by both the houses of the Parliament.

Shreya Nandi
Moneycontrol

One may have to cough up as much as Rs 10,000 as penalty for possessing banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond March 31--the deadline for submitting junked notes with the Reserve Bank of India.

“Holding, transferring and receiving SBNs (specified bank notes) will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 or five times the amount of the face value of the SBN involved in the contravention, whichever is higher,” the finance ministry said in a release.

The President Pranab Mukherjee today promulgated the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 to extinguish the liability of the Centre and the apex bank on demonetised notes. The ordinance would become a law once passed by both the houses of the Parliament.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, taking away their legal status from midnight of November 8. The exercise is a part of a broader strategy to crack down on black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding.

The government, however, has relaxed norms for non-residents Indians as well as Indians who were travelling after the notes were scrapped.

“For those citizens of India who are not residing in India, this facility (to deposit notes in RBI) would be available till June 30, 2017 in order to allow them adequate time to plan a visit as per their convenience,” the release said, adding that Indians travelling between November 9 and December 30 can deposit the junked currency by March 31.

The rules pertaining to non-resident Indians bringing in cash into the country would be as per Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015. As per these regulations, bringing back such currency into the country is restricted to Rs 25,000 per person.

While coming back to India, the number and denominations of the SBNs would have to be declared to the customs authorities at the airports and other entry points. The details of the declaration and statements that are required to be submitted along with the SBNs at the time of deposit in RBI issue offices will be later announced by RBI.

“Any false declaration will invite a fine of Rs 50,000 or five times the amount of the face value of the SBN tendered, whichever is higher,” the release said.

Prez OKs ordinance; NRIs get till June 30 to deposit old cash

