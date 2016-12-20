POS machine sales soar as banks see more digital transactions

M SaraswathyMoneycontrol
The demonetisation drive by the government has led to banks, both public and private, seeing a huge uptick in digital transactions. State Bank of India
(SBI), the country's large lender, has seen an almost five times jump in the number of Point of Sale (PoS) machines being installed at merchant outlets on a daily basis.
Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director (National Banking Group), SBI said that compared to an average of 200 PoS machines being set up every day, now a whopping 1000 machines are being installed on a daily basis. “This is due to the rise in demand from smaller retailers as well. In fact, even the daily transactions have seen a big jump,” he had said on the sidelines of the launch of their MobiCash wallet with BSNL.
According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the average debit card and credit card transaction value on POS machines for the top four banks is Rs 1540 crore daily for December 2016 -- a rise of 31% from the Rs 1174 crore seen in November last year.
ICICI Bank, for example, saw debit card transactions growing close to double in the past few weeks, compared to regular volumes.
“Credit card transactions grew by 40 percent over the past few weeks compared to regular average. A very large number of customers have used debit cards at PoS transactions in the past couple of weeks for the first time,” said the ICICI Bank
spokesperson.
For the bank, the fastest growing merchant categories are: restaurants, lodging, department stores, super markets and health care. The bank has not only increased the daily usage limits of debit cards for use at PoS and online transactions till December 31, 2016, it has also waived off charges for debit card transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs till December 31, 2016.
Due to the rise in demand for payment solutions at merchant outlets, ICICI Bank has also appointed additional manpower to handle the higher demand in order to be able to deploy solutions in the shortest time frame.
“New customers on-boarded daily to our digital channels (internet, iMobile and Pockets) continue to be higher nearly twice over regular day activations,” the spokesperson added.
The aim, as these bankers say, is not only to cater to their own customers, but also to non-bank customers. For instance, SBI’s MobiCash wallet (with BSNL as partner) can be accessed by not just their own customers, but even those individuals who do not have a bank account.
Similarly, ICICI Bank’s Pockets is an e-wallet which anyone can download and use to send and receive money to/from another person, shop on any website in the country, recharge mobile and even pay bills. It also comes with a physical shopping card that can be used for shopping at retail outlets. Axis Bank
, also has a wallet ‘LIME’ that allows both account and non-account customers to compare and shop, split bills, transfer money and even share their mobile banking wallets.
On November 8, the government had announced that from midnight of that day, old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will no longer be legal tender. This had led to a scramble for cash in the country, with banks pushing for customers to switch to digital modes of payment.