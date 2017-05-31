Will take up traders' concern on GST in council meet: Sisodia

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia today raised concern over higher tax slabs of some crucial commodities under the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said he would take up the issues flagged by traders about the new tax regime in the next GST Council meeting on June 3.

However, Sisodia hailed the GST, saying the biggest tax reform in the country since Independence will unify the Indian market with a uniform indirect tax system.

The GST is expected to be rolled out from July 1 in the country. The AAP government has also convened a day-long special session of Delhi Assembly to pass State GST bill tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister, said city's traders have brought several concerns to his notice which would affect their business as well as the interest of consumers.

"Being the finance minister of Delhi, I can confidently say that if there is lower tax rate, the compliance would be higher following which the revenue will also increase," he said.

Despite a reduction in the tax rates on several items over the past two financial years by the Delhi administration, the revenue has increased, he argued to buttress his point.

His remarks came after he held a meeting with the representatives of around 36 traders' unions who raised concern over higher tax slabs.

Sisodia termed as "irrational" the tax slabs for items such as optical products, wheat flour, marble, auto and spare parts, dry fruits, bathroom fittings, steel utensils, broom beside the hotel industry sector in the city.

For example, auto and tractor spare parts have been put under 28 per cent tax slab, he said, adding this will not only impact the small scale industry but also hit the Centre's ambitious 'Make In India' campaign.