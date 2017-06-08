Why is RBI governor Urjit Patel not in favour of farm loan waivers?

Moneycontrol News

The much-debated farm loan waivers could lead to fiscal slippages and result in inflation spillovers, cautioned the Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel.

In the RBI’s bi-monthly policy meet, the governor also cautioned that large loan waivers to farmers could also undo work done on fiscal rectitude side in the last 2-3 years.

“The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) resolution says that the risk of fiscal slippages which by and large can entail inflation spillovers has arisen with the announcements of the large farm loan waivers,” the governor said.

Patel further added that: “There is a risk that unless there is existing fiscal space in state governments’ Budget or some space is found, the likelihood of going down the slippery path and dissipating the important gains that we have made in the fiscal rectitude over the last 2-3 years can come about.”

This is not the first time that RBI governor spoke against the loan waiver issue. In the first bi-monthly meet in April, Patel had said that farm loan waivers undermine an honest credit culture and impacts credit discipline.

“It (farm loan waiver) engenders moral hazard and also entails transfer from tax payers to borrowers,” Patel had said in April.

His comments come at a time when farmers across the country are fighting for loan waivers.

What are farm loans?

Farm loans are mostly crop loans or investment loans that farmers take to buy equipment. At certain times, especially when a poor monsoon happens, the farmers are unable to pay back the loan. In such cases, the state or central government steps in to offer relief to farmers by waiving off full or part of the loan amount.

Usually, it is the government who repays the banks. These waivers are given on specific loans or only to certain categories. In 2008, the UPA government had waived off loans for small and marginal farmers owning less than 2 hectares of land while others were given a 25 percent reduction.

More recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government announced loan waivers worth Rs 36,000 crore while the Maharashtra government has promised to come up with a loan waiver plan for farmers by October 31.

Impact of Farm Loan Waivers

The farm loan waivers will dent the country’s gross domestic product by 2 percent or USD 40 billion by the 2019 polls, says a report by the BofAML.

The report further states that after UP and Maharashtra, more states are expected to consider farm loan waivers.

“Farm loan waivers support our standing call of playing consumption over investment as they will help to stimulate rural demand, especially if monsoons water a good crop,” says the report.

The farm loan waivers are likely to impact the credit culture, going ahead.

In 2008, the then UPA government had waived off more than Rs 52,000 crore loans held by nearly 3.45 crore farmers, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report.

A CAG audit was conducted across 90,576 accounts in 25 states.

The report mentions that nearly 13.5 percent of 9,334 accounts which were eligible for the waiver did not get it while 8.5 percent of 80,299 accounts which were ineligible for the waiver enjoyed the benefit.

The report also said that debt waiver certificates - which could be used for fresh loans - were not issued.

Where will the Funds Come From?

To limit market impact, the Ministry of Finance will “have to fund farm loan waivers by UDAY-type bonds.” This is for bank loans with up to 5 acres of land.

“We assess that the MoF will have to come up with a UDAY bond-type solution that will securitize banks' farm loans into long-dated non-SLR state government paper,” says the report.