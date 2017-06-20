Study in India — Govt sets up panel to draw road map for 20 new 'Institutes of Eminence'

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has constituted a group of ministers to revise a Cabinet proposal targeting establishment of 20 new Indian universities of international standards.

The inter-ministerial group — set up after the proposal faced the chill wind with debates and disagreements on the future regulations, comprises heads of four ministries — HRD, coal and power, textiles and commerce. Sources told Mint that these ministers would take a call on setting up of these "world class" universities or 'Institutes of eminence'.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier drafted a set of regulations to set up these institutions — 10 in the public sector and 10 in the private. But Niti Aayog recommended the new universities should be given autonomy than be controlled under a central regulatory body. The PMO had also rallied for the institutes to be free from UGC regulations.

The venture is expected to boost the government’s ‘study in India’ plan to attract more foreign students to India.

The HRD ministry had already finalised the working framework for this educational expansion project in a meeting held in January this year, India Today reported. But a reconsideration was needed as issues regarding autonomy, reservation and credit system came up, according to Mint.

As per reports, the issue of reservation emerged in case of the public institutes as a 50% standard constitutional reservation for minorities and handicapped students along with a 30% reservation for foreign students would leave a narrow room for general category students.

The credit system for universities of international-standard is generally choice-based, letting students complete courses sooner than normal. This would require acceptance of one-year master degrees which are currently unavailable.

The 20 universities, first proposed in this year’s budget, will be formally categorised as ‘Institutes of Eminence’ as the tag world-class comes with a set of complications. Comprise 10 state-supported institutions are expected to receive public funding of up to Rs 500 crore each.

The proposal came last year under former HRD minister Smriti Irani as Indian Universities failed to get in the international ranking list of top universities.