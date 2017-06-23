SEBI's drafts new norms for mutual fund distributors, advisors

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has drafted a new set of rules for regulating banks, non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) and other corporate bodies which offer investment advice.

The proposed norms state that mutual fund distributors are allowed to explain the material facts of the MF and the associated risk factors of the scheme. They are explicitly not allowed to give any investment advice.

SEBI also states that the employees of registered investment advisors should be a graduate in any discipline. Previously, SEBI allowed only a post-graduate or a graduate with five years experience in the financial services industry. This rule is still applicable to an individual advisor, SEBI clarified.

The amended proposal also includes a segregation of advisory and product distribution businesses of Investment advisors. If implemented, companies providing investment advisory services will have to provide a separate subsidiary. At present, SEBI allows for these services to be provided through a separate division or department.

SEBI has provided six months of time for existing entities.

“Mutual fund distributors who want to get registered as investment advisors shall be allowed to receive trail commission for the products already distributed, subject to disclosure to the clients,” SEBI told the Hindu Businessline.

Besides, SEBI has also suggested that agencies providing a ranking of MF schemes need to be registered under research analyst norms.