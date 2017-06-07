RBI Monetary Policy review: Key takeaways from the meet

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 percent at its bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meet.

Here are the key takeaways from the policy meet:

> Growth is firming in advanced economies (AEs) and also emerging market economies (EMEs). While growth is visible, political risks continue to be a cause of concern.

> International financial markets have seen improvement on back of positive global growth prospects. Global markets have shown resilience to geo-political events.

> Equity markets in AEs have risen while bonds are mostly range-bound. In EMEs, yields have hardened due to inflation pressures and political issues.

> RBI is positive on manufacturing sector growth in second quarter of 2017-18. Rising rural demand, exports and profit margins will aid the growth.

> The neutral stance on policy is in line with the objective of achieving medium-term consume price index (CPI) inflation target of 4 percent.

> The real gross value added (GVA) has been revised downward to 7.3 percent for April 2017-18.

> The central bank has projected inflation of 2-3.5 percent for the first half of FY17 and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half. Uncertainties on matters like Seventh Pay Commission and farm loan waiver remains.

> The Reserve Bank will revise provisions for rupee denominated bonds (masala bonds) overseas to match the ECB guidelines. Maturity period and all-in-cost ceiling will be looked at.

> Statutory Liquidity ratio (SLR) has been cut by 50 basis points, applicable from June 24. This will give more flexibility to banks to comply with liquidity coverage ratio at 100 percent on January 1, 2019.

> The central bank has decided to reduce risk weight on specific categories of housing loans that will be sanctioned from June 7 onwards. Standard asset provisioning rate on such loans will go down.

> The RBI in partnership with government has identified set of large stressed assets and modification to restructured assets is underway. Stressed assets will be considered individually for resolution.