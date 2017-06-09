NITI Aayog to choose 3 states for health sector makeover

Government think-tank NITI Aayog will pick three states out of the 16 that made presentation to the Aayog for development support to transform their health sector.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant chaired the meeting convened to help states give their health sector a makeover over the next 3 years.

"Today, 16 states make presentation to NITI for development support to transform their health sector! 3 states to be selected #CompetitiveFederalism," the Aayog said in a tweet.