App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Jul 19, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indigenous technology for biofuels may emerge soon: Minister

During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Petroleum and Natural Gas minister said that efforts were being made by Indian scientists regarding the use of biofuels.

Indigenous technology for biofuels may emerge soon: Minister
Natural resources

The government is hopeful that a new model regarding the use of biofuels and developed through indigenous technology would emerge in the coming days, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.

During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Petroleum and Natural Gas minister said that efforts were being made by Indian scientists regarding the use of biofuels.

As per the existing policy, ethanol for ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme is procured from the molasses route by the public sector oil marketing companies.

Ethanol production through molasses in the country for in 2016-17 is estimated to be 220 crore litres, he said.

"This ethanol/alcohol is used in the potable liquor sector, chemical sector and EBP programme. In the current ethanol supply year, oil PSUs have executed agreements for the supply of 78.7 crore litres of ethanol," he said.

tags #bio fuel #Economy #natural gas #policy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.