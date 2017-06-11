App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Jun 11, 2017 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST to help hassle-free movement of goods: Safexpress

The logistics services and cargo services provider said the new tax regime scheduled to roll out from July 1 will also boost the supply chain and logistics sector in India which is estimated to be over USD 120 billion. sector

GST to help hassle-free movement of goods: Safexpress

The goods and services tax (GST) would help in hassle-free movement of goods and also increase profit margins of companies in the logistics sector, Safexpress today said.

The logistics services and cargo services provider said the new tax regime scheduled to roll out from July 1 will also boost the supply chain and logistics sector in India which is estimated to be over USD 120 billion.

"Though it is too early to predict the way in which GST will benefit,but this is for sure that the new tax structure will benefit all of us in the long-run," Safexpress Managing Director Rubal Jain told PTI.

"In the near future, I envisage benefits getting passed on to every stakeholder in the entire supply chain. The best part is that GST will bring about single tax regime, which will end multiple taxes that we were paying at various levels. Now there will be one tax and hassle-free movement of goods in the country," he said.

"Inter-state transportation of goods will become more efficient, which will lead to our country's logistics cost coming down significantly," he said.

"In anticipation of GST, logistics players in the country are already on the verge of transforming themselves from traditional setups to firms which are ahead on the technology curve. This is expected to reduce the costs incurred by the customer and meet their service demands," he added.

Safexpress delivers more than 80 million packages a year, traversing over 6,00,000 km per day. The firm has warehousing space of over 12 million square feet, across its 31 logistics parks located at key industrial hubs. Over 2,500 employees work for the logistics sector leader.

The 16th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled on Sunday.

tags #GST #India #policy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.