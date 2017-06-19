Government plans to incentivise greener houses with cheaper loans, lower registration fee

Moneycontrol News

The government will likely award cheaper housing loans and reduced registration fee to energy-efficient green houses in a bid to take forward its climate change goals.

The proposal to incentivise energy-efficient or green buildings emerged from the discussions going on to create the ‘Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Sector (ECBC-R)’, government officials told The Times of India.

The ECBC-R 2017 is scheduled for release on Monday by Piyush Goyal, Minister for power, coal and renewable energy. It will follow the basic structure of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2007 which was meant for commercial buildings only, TOI reported.

Provision to cover existing houses which are ready to adopt an energy-efficient system is also a possibility.

Green building of houses would mean lesser carbon foot print emerging from resources like land, water, energy, and waste. It would be in tandem with the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat launched under the government’s National Action Plan on Climate Change. A study report of the mission states its primary focus to be on energy efficiency, water supply, and municipal solid waste management, etc. in terms of urban planning. It also prescribes upgrading existing framework such as ECBC to re-align urban housing to regulations.

The proposal, which is part of an ongoing government discussion, will be at per with the government’s larger plan to cut down on carbon emission. Ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, India had declared its plan to reduce carbon emission intensity by 33-35% from 2005 levels within 15 years along with a shift to non-fossil fuels and renewable energy sources. Currently, the country contributes 6 percent of total global CO2 (Greenhouse Gas) emission.

Meanwhile, the government has launched schemes like ‘Ujala’ to replace old filament and CFL bulbs with energy-saving LED lights. It is trying to promote solar water heating. There is already a capital subsidy given to residential units using solar panels on rooftop for main power source, among other things.

Earlier in May, the government also funded Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology for a three-year project on training people involved in urban development. The training project covering states of Mahrashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, is aimed at promoting sustainable habitat development.