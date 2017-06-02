Eight more airports may get UDAN connectivity in June

Moneycontrol News

Eight more airports are likely to be connected to major airports in June, under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme that offers subsidised fares to travellers.

Air services at the following air routes are scheduled to open in June: Agra-Jaipur, Bikaner-Delhi, Gwalior-Indore and Delhi, Kadapa (Cuddappa)-Hyderabad, Ludhiana-Delhi, Nanded-Mumbai and Hyderabad, Pathankot-Delhi and Vidyanagar-Hyderabad.

The service will be provided by Alliance Air, a subsidiary for state-owned Air Asia, and Trujet. Both the airlines were successful bidders under UDAN.

Under the scheme, 50 percent of the seats are subsidized and the rest are priced on the basis of the demands. It also caps the fares at Rs 2,500 per hour of flying.

The scheme aims at connecting small towns and cities through un-served/under-served airports, ones which does not have any daily service or ones which has not seen a flight for two consecutive flight schedules (October to March).

Out of the 45 cities listed under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) to be connected in April 2017 through 128 routes, services at four airports have kick started.

However, in response to the subsidised seats the fare for non-subsidized seats saw a steep hike. According to a Business Standard report, the flight fare on April 28, a day after UDAN was launched, shot up to Rs 19,000.