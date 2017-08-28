App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Aug 27, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Achieve 100 GW clean energy by 2019-20: Niti Action Agenda

The Agenda stressed on the need for developing storage solutions to boost use of clean energy in the country.

Achieve 100 GW clean energy by 2019-20: Niti Action Agenda

Premier think-tank Niti Aayog has set for the government an ambitious goal of 100 giga watts of clean energy by 2019-20 and wants financial provision for generation and infrastructure rather than just capacity creation.

"A renewable energy capacity of 100 GW should be achieved by 2019-20 so as to contribute to the achievement of 175 GW target by 2022. The financial support for the renewable sector will be aimed at promoting generation and infrastructure creation rather than mere capacity creation," stated the 3-Year Action Agenda unveiled by the Niti Aayog earlier this week.

According to the Central Electricity Authority monthly report for July, India has 58.3 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 32.5 GW wind power, 13.1 GW solar power, 4.3 GW small hydro and 8.1 GW biomass.

The Agenda stressed on the need for developing storage solutions to boost use of clean energy in the country.

It suggested that the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) should develop storage solutions within next three years to help bring down prices through demand aggregation of both household and grid scale batteries.

On strengthening the renewable purchase obligations (RPO) system, it favored the creation of a robust market for renewable power by 2019-20 through effective implementation of RPOs, especially in light of uniform targets.

It also called for encouraging renewable rich states to sell power to those with a deficit.

The blueprint made a case for creating a friendly ecosystem for integration of renewable electricity by improving regulatory practices and better coordination through state-specific renewable action plans.

