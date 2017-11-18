App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomy
Nov 18, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Policies can't just be framed within four walls of Ministry: Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu today said trade policies cannot be formulated just within the four walls of the Ministry and that there must be an outreach to more agencies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu today said trade policies cannot be formulated just within the four walls of the Ministry and that there must be an outreach to more agencies.

Policies of trade and commerce "are becoming extremely intricate," the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry said.

In his video message played at the inauguration of the two-day UEF Trade Summit here, Prabhu said more stakeholders need to be consulted on this subject.

"We must think about policies in a very comprehensive manner and that means lot of stakeholders need to be consulted. That means the government cannot just frame the policies within the four walls of Mantralaya (Ministry)," he said.

related news

The government should "go out and have these outreach programmes" with those other than its agencies, he added.

Prabhu was originally scheduled to attend the event as Chief Guest, but said he could not make it, since he was travelling.

Therefore the video message was played out.

Speaking at the event, Sri Lankan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdul Rashid Bathiudeen recalled that his country had signed a free trade agreement with India in 1998.

The "most significant" Indo Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA) played a crucial role in shaping his country's subsequent "economic integration" with other countries in the region, Bathiudeen said.

"Undoubtedly this is the most significant Indo-Sri Lanka partnership we have realised on the commercial front. I am sure that the ISFTA played a crucial role as a catalyst that shaped our subsequent economic integration that the other countries in the region," he said.

With the ISFTA becoming operational in year 2000, the value of Indo-Lanka bilateral trade has increased in an "unprecedented manner" from USD 650 mn in 2000, to close to USD 5 bn by 2016, he noted.

The two-day summit will among others, deliberate on ways to effectively influence economic, social and educational development of the country, UEF has said.

tags #Economy #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.