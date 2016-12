In an interview with Shereen Bhan, Keki Mistry, CEO, HDFC, talked about his key takeaways from PM Modi's much-awaited New Year's Eve address to the nation.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Keki Mistry's interview to Shereen Bhan.



Q: We heard from the Prime Minister. It is a lot of tweaking in terms of subvention for new housing scheme for the poor. What do you make of this and do you believe that this in a sense is going to give a fillip to the housing sector?



A: Any little benefit given will add to the demand for housing or to make housing more affordable. However, talking about a loan of Rs 12 lakh, I do not know whether there is a limit on property value because suppose if someone is taking a Rs 20 lakh property and he takes a loan for Rs 12 lakh, will he still be entitled to benefit. I don't know.



However, in tier three, tier four towns you will see properties of Rs 16-17-18 lakh where you could have a loan up to Rs 10-12 lakh or maybe even lower than that but in tier one city like Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru, I am not too sure you will have those kinds of properties but what this will do is it will encourage more builders to build those kind of properties which qualifies for benefits.



Any boost that is given to the construction sector effectively adds to the economic growth because construction creates so many jobs. There are statistics to show that there are some 376 industries, big and small which depend on the construction sector. So if a boost is given to the construction sector, it's encouraging all the industries and many jobs will be created.



Q: As you pointed out that perhaps the announcements made by the Prime Minister today and the subventions that he talked, may not necessarily be particularly meaningful but let me ask you about what the urban development minister, Venkaiah Naidu said to us. He said - a) he has asked for higher allocation for the housing sector from the finance minister in the Budget and he seems to have been given an assurance that that is in fact going to come his way b) he also talked about asking the finance minister for priority sector lending status for the housing sector. How meaningful would that be because he is quite hopeful that both these things would come true?



A: I would have expected that in the Budget there would be some incentives for agriculture and some incentive for the housing sector because housing is a core sector and in many countries your measure housing stocks to see how the economy is performing and construction leads to a lot of economic growth. So in that sense, I would not be surprised that there is a higher allocation for housing sector.



However, certain kinds of housing loan qualify for priority sector. So we need to understand what will qualify the priority sector. Even today a loan given up to a certain size, will quality as a priority sector lending as far as bank is concerned.



Q: How would you sum up what the PM has said today and what that could mean as far as negating the impacts of demonetisation?



A: If you are talking only of the housing bit, it's a move to try and get more builders to build those kinds of properties which would qualify for this benefit. So it would lead to more construction particularly in the Tier-III and Tier-IV towns.