PM Modi announces sops for housing sector, rural India, MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced new schemes for the rural and urban housing, farmers, senior citizens and women in a televised address that had raised expectations about sops for the poor and middle class for enduring the “demonetisation” pain.

Modi announced a 60-day waiver on interests on farm loans, offered fresh home loan subsidies, more rewarding bank deposits for senior citizens, offered greater funds available for small traders to borrow and announced a direct cash-transfer scheme for pregnant and lactating mothers.

“As black money grew, homes became out of reach of the poor and the middle class. In 2017, villagers who want to build their homes or expand them will get loans,” Modi said.

Modi’s 40-minute speech, delivered a day after the 50-day window closed for depositing scrapped notes on Friday, was laced with a strong political undertone.

“The patience, discipline and resolve that crores of Indians have shown, had Lal Bahadur Shastri, JP Narayan, Lohia were here, they would bless Indians,” he said.

Critics, however, spared no punches, saying the Prime Minister’s speech was short on details about how long it will take for normalcy in banking activity to return.

Under a new scheme announced on Saturday, Modi said that home loans up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 9 lakhs and Rs 12 lakhs will now be eligible for interest relief of 3 percent, 4 percent and 3 percent respectively.

The government has also waived of interest on existing farm loans for the latest kharif and rabi crops.

“The government will take care of interest for 60 days for farmers who had taken loans from district cooperative banks and primary cooperative societies,” Modi said.

The waived amount will be directly transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts.

The Prime Minister also expanded Nabard’s lendable corpus pool by Rs 20,000 crore from the current Rs 21,000 crore—a move aimed at allowing the refinance agency to lend at cheaper rates to rural banks.

This could bring down final borrowing rates for farmers.

The Prime Minister also said that 3 crore Kisan Credit Cards will be transformed to RuPay credit cards in the next three months.

“Farmers had to go to banks to withdraw money. With this, they will be able to transact at any place,” he said.

For small traders, a core constituency of the ruling BJP, Modi announced the doubling of the credit guarantee raised to Rs 2 crore to Rs 1 crore.

“Loans by non-banking financial companies will also be covered in this. Shopkeepers and small businessmen will get more loans because of this,” he said.

Besides, the cash credit limit for small businesses has been raised to 25 per cent from 20 per cent.

Modi announced the launch of a new scheme for pregnant women offering a direct cash transfer of Rs 6000 each for delivery, vaccination, and nutritious meals.

“This will be transferred straight to their account. This will help reduce the reduce deaths of mothers during childbirth,” he said.

In another scheme, senior citizens will be now be eligible for 8 percent interest on their deposits up to Rs. 7.5 lakh for 10 years.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, taking away their legal tender status from midnight of November 8.

The government has pitched the move as part of a broader strategy to clamp down on India’s bustling parallel economy where deals take place in cash.

These transactions remain outside the legitimate financial system, evading tax and hoodwinking authorities by obscuring the flow and source of slush money.

The demonetisation move has set in motion the world’s largest currency culling exercise with people given 50-days to deposit old notes in banks and post-offices by December 30.

Modi asked all political parties to shun their “holier than thou mentality and work towards reforming the political system”.

“When corruption and black money is brought up, political funding becomes a large part of it. Time has come for all political leaders to understand the people,” he said.

“125 crore Indians will welcome the new year with new decisions, new spirit. India has become witness to a shuddhikaran (purification) drive,” he said.

“In the New Year, we hope to take the bank towards normal functioning. We have to focus on normalising the functioning of banks - especially in far-flung areas, rural areas. All problems should be fixed,” he said.