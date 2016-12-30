Dec 30, 2016, 06.51 PM | Source: PTI
After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.
PM bats for digi currency, says Aadhar-based payments in 2 wks
Modi used wit and humour to take swipes at his political opponents for criticising demonetisation saying the drive was aimed at catching the "mouse" that eats away the nation's wealth.
Though he did not name anyone, his comments were directed towards Opposition parties which have been criticizing the demonetisation move for yielding minuscule results in unearthing black money.
Scoring a political point, he said a new indigenously developed payment app 'BHIM' has been named after the main architect of Indian constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
