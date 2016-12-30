PM bats for digi currency, says Aadhar-based payments in 2 wks

After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 30, 2016, 06.51 PM | Source: PTI

PM bats for digi currency, says Aadhar-based payments in 2 wks

After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

PM bats for digi currency, says Aadhar-based payments in 2 wks

After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
In significant push towards a less-cash economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced starting a biometric payment system using Aadhar platform within two weeks even as he exhorted citizens to adopt digital currency from the new year.

After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.

Modi used wit and humour to take swipes at his political opponents for criticising demonetisation saying the drive was aimed at catching the "mouse" that eats away the nation's wealth.

Though he did not name anyone, his comments were directed towards Opposition parties which have been criticizing the demonetisation move for yielding minuscule results in unearthing black money.

Scoring a political point, he said a new indigenously developed payment app 'BHIM' has been named after the main architect of Indian constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Tags  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Aadhar e-wallets DigiDhan Mela digital currency Bhim Rao Ambedkar BHIM
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
PM bats for digi currency, says Aadhar-based payments in 2 wks
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.