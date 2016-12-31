PM address his way of thanking people for backing note ban: BJP

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, BJP said the welfare measures announced by him were his way of thanking people for their unstinted support to demonetisation and will help the poor and boost economy.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 31, 2016, 09.00 PM | Source: PTI

PM address his way of thanking people for backing note ban: BJP

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, BJP said the welfare measures announced by him were his way of thanking people for their unstinted support to demonetisation and will help the poor and boost economy.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

PM address his way of thanking people for backing note ban: BJP

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, BJP said the welfare measures announced by him were his way of thanking people for their unstinted support to demonetisation and will help the poor and boost economy.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
PM address his way of thanking people for backing note ban: BJP
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, BJP said the welfare measures announced by him were his way of thanking people for their unstinted support to demonetisation and will help the poor and boost economy.

"The Prime Minister has congratulated people on having ensured that the world's largest drive against corruption and black money is a huge success. A series of welfare measures for women, senior citizens, farmers and middle classes are his way of thanking the people for their unstinted support," BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.

The slew of measures announced by Modi, he said, will also accelerate growth by encouraging the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector and by increasing outlays for micro enterprises under the Mudra scheme, besides raising interest subsidy for farmers to realise greater agricultural growth.

A day after the expiry of 50-day period since announcing demonetisation, Modi today announced new housing schemes targeting the poor and lower middle class, besides unveiling a number of sops for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens and small industries.

Tags  PM Narendra Modi speech address farmer senior citizen note ban cash housing demonetisation
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
PM address his way of thanking people for backing note ban: BJP
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.