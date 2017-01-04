Piyush Goyal not keen on revising coal production target

The CEA draft report is based on the fact that some 70,000 MW of thermal power projects are already under various stages of construction or are in the process of adding to generation, Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal told PTI.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 04, 2017, 04.38 PM | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal not keen on revising coal production target

The CEA draft report is based on the fact that some 70,000 MW of thermal power projects are already under various stages of construction or are in the process of adding to generation, Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal told PTI.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Piyush Goyal not keen on revising coal production target

The CEA draft report is based on the fact that some 70,000 MW of thermal power projects are already under various stages of construction or are in the process of adding to generation, Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal told PTI.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Piyush Goyal not keen on revising coal production target
Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal is not keen on revising the coal production target of 1.5 billion tonnes by 2022 despite a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) draft report saying no new fossil fuel-based power plant is required till the said year.

The CEA draft report is based on the fact that some 70,000 MW of thermal power projects are already under various stages of construction or are in the process of adding to generation, Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal told PTI.

Goyal was here yesterday for a review meeting of Coal India Ltd.

The government is aiming at one billion tonne coal production by Coal India and another 500 million tonne by the private sector by 2022.

Given the massive capacity addition plans in the renewable sector, CEA estimates there is no requirement for new coal plants between 2017 and 2022.

Asked whether the CEA report will bear an impact on coal demand projection, Goyal replied in the negative but added that it is a dynamic situation and "We cannot go back to era of shortages."

Engineering major BHEL , despite 80 per cent of its revenues coming from the power sector, too is not worried and is now eyeing the replacement market in a big way.

Tags  Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal Piyush Goyal coal production Central Electricity Authority CEA Bharat Heavy Electricals coal

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Piyush Goyal not keen on revising coal production target
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.