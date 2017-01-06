Jan 06, 2017, 10.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crisil sees advance GDP estimates released Friday as having an upward bias especially in terms of government consumption growth (23.8 percent) and government services growth (12.8 percent). Agriculture and industrial sector growth estimates are, however, in line with their forecasts, a report by the rating agency says.
Overestimation bias likely in GDP advance estimate: Crisil
