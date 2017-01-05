Notes ban: GDP may slump to 5% in Dec quarter, says HSBC

According to the global financial services major, activity data across manufacturing and services as well as consumption and investment have clearly taken a hit after November 8, 2016, when the government announced scrapping old 500/1,000 rupee notes.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 05, 2017, 03.45 PM | Source: PTI

Notes ban: GDP may slump to 5% in Dec quarter, says HSBC

According to the global financial services major, activity data across manufacturing and services as well as consumption and investment have clearly taken a hit after November 8, 2016, when the government announced scrapping old 500/1,000 rupee notes.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Notes ban: GDP may slump to 5% in Dec quarter, says HSBC

According to the global financial services major, activity data across manufacturing and services as well as consumption and investment have clearly taken a hit after November 8, 2016, when the government announced scrapping old 500/1,000 rupee notes.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Notes ban: GDP may slump to 5% in Dec quarter, says HSBC
India's GDP is likely to have grown at a much slower-than-expected pace of 5 percent in the October-December period and may see a 6 percent growth in the following quarter due to a slow down in manufacturing and services sectors post demonetisation, says an HSBC report.

According to the global financial services major, activity data across manufacturing and services as well as consumption and investment have clearly taken a hit after November 8, 2016, when the government announced scrapping old 500/1,000 rupee notes.

"We expect GDP to grow 5.0 percent in the October- December quarter and 6.0 percent in the January-March quarter, about 2 percentage points lower than we had expected before the demonetisation was announced," HSBC said in a research note.

Post the March quarter, the economic growth is expected to normalise gradually towards the 7 percent level, it added.

"Thereafter (after January-March period), we expect growth to normalise gradually towards the 7 percent ballpark, but remain shy of the 7.5-8 percent range in FY18, due to adjustment costs that businesses and consumers face, in the process of formalisation and digitisation," the report added.

The Reserve Bank is expected to adopt an accommodative policy stance to spur growth.

"On the back of our expectation of lacklustre investment growth, we expect the RBI to deliver a 25 bps rate cut in the February meeting," HSBC said.

On December 7, the central bank kept interest rate unchanged despite calls for lowering it and also lowered the economic growth projection by half a percentage point to 7.1 percent in the first policy review post demonetisation.

The central bank will hold its next monetary policy meet on February 8.

Tags  GDP India HSBC demonetisation
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Notes ban: GDP may slump to 5% in Dec quarter, says HSBC
Wire News
Platinum Member
687 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.