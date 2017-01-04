Jan 04, 2017, 04.38 PM | Source: PTI
"How much can budget 2017 raise from the demonetisation drive? Rs 1,500 billion, we estimate, down from Rs 2,000 billion earlier," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note today.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Noteban: BofA-ML sees RBI surplus payout at Rs 50,000 cr
"How much can budget 2017 raise from the demonetisation drive? Rs 1,500 billion, we estimate, down from Rs 2,000 billion earlier," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note today.
|
"How much can budget 2017 raise from the demonetisation drive? Rs 1,500 billion, we estimate, down from Rs 2,000 billion earlier," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note today.
It also nearly halved its estimate of RBI dividend from black cash money not returned to banks to Rs 500 billion from Rs 950 billion, as the banks had collected over Rs 14 trillion out of the Rs 15.55 trillion in demonetised notes deposits by December 19, it said.
The dividend will be possible after the recent Ordinance that allows the RBI to cancel the liability in respect of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes not returned to banks.
"The Ordinance presumably paves the way for a 'special dividend' to the fiscal," it said, adding additionally, the income disclosure scheme will net another Rs 1 trillion to the government.
The RBI's "special dividend" may be utilised for social sector schemes, it said.
Assuming Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sticks to the 3.5 percent fiscal deficit target, he will "be just about able to maintain public capex" at budgeted levels after utilising the benefits of IDS for bank recapitalisation and seventh pay commission payout, it said.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.