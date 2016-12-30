Note ban not right way to weed out black money: Natasha Sarin

On the last day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 50-day grace period to set right the demonetisation woes, CNBC-TV18 takes opinion of foreign experts who have been following this issue closely.

Speaking to the channel, Natasha Sarin, Economist, Harvard University says that she is cautiously optimistic about the note ban issue.



Cautiously because all good ideas if taken to an extreme become bad ideas, she said.



Adding to this, she said that the government's idea to roll-out demonetisation to weed out black money or put an end to corrupt transactions was not right.



But, on the bright side she said that large institutional investors think this is the right time to buy in India. Partly, because the investors think that the government has the audacity to take large reform measures.



Every period of great reform has a period of painful adjustment, every period of painful adjustment does not lead to great reform, said Sarin.



Sadanand Dhume Columnist for Wall Street Journal said that banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was a self inflicted wound. Both business and GDP have been hit by this move.



He also said that government should acknowledge that banning of high value currency was a mistake.



Adding to this, Kiran Stacey, South Asia Correspondent, Financial Times, said that demonetisation in itself is not positive.



