Non-food credit slips to 6.6% in October

Non-food credit demand from banks rose by 6.6 percent in October as against an increase of 6.7 percent in the year-ago month, showed Reserve Bank data.

In September this year, non-food bank credit had risen by 6.1 percent.

In the reporting month, advances to agriculture and allied activities rose by 5.5 percent, down from 13 percent in October 2016.

Loans to industry contracted by 0.2 percent in October compared to a contraction of 1.7 percent last year.

"Credit growth to major sub-sectors such as infrastructure, basic metals and metal products, vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment and cement and cement products contracted," RBI data showed.

However, credit growth to textiles, chemicals and chemical products, all engineering and food processing accelerated during the period.

Services sector loans rose by 9.4 percent in the period, marginally up from 9.3 percent in October 2016.

There was slight decline in personal loans segment at 16 percent in the reporting month as against increase of 17 percent last year same month.