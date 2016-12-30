No jail term in Ordinance; 1-2 states to join UDAY: Piyush Goyal

Q:

Demonetisation has impacted the informal industry, which was one the aims of it, says Piyush Goyal, the Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines.It is an “effort to give poor high dividends and better lifestyle,” he says adding that demonetisation has been a success in all ways. Inflation will come down owning to the government’s clean-up drive.Clarifying the Ordinance of demonetisation, Goyal said that there is no jail term, but penalty for hoarding old, banned currency.Coming to the UDAY scheme of power ministry for dealing with stressed assets, Goyal said 1-2 more big states are expected to join in by next week. After this, almost all states will come under UDAY.The Ministry is looking to bring down power tariff to below Rs 4 per unit as well reducing its thermal coal imports. The Ministry is also working on its auction for wind power, tenders for which will come out soon.Goyal further said that in the upcoming Budget, expectations are for renewable manufacturing and not primarily for power or coal ministry.Before anything else, there has been a very unfortunate accident in a coal mine in Jharkhand and we have lost seven valuable workmen, I just want to pay my condolences to them. The rescue operations are in full swing and enquiry has also been ordered, compensation has been ordered to the deceased families.As regards demonetisation, to my mind, the jury is already out that it has been a success in every which way. I don’t know what are the aspects that you are referring to but the opposition has failed to demonstrate anything at all which can show that truly there was something because of which the national economy will suffer or will suffer for long. Finance Minister yesterday gave out some numbers about the November tax collections and there can be no better yardstick than that about the formal economy having sustained itself.Clearly, the informal economy has taken a hit but that was the entire purpose of demonetisation that the informal economy gets into formal economy. I have been and I have been consistently maintaining that one of the major benefits of this entire move has been that more and more people come within the formal economy, tax collections have a wider tax base and the national gross domestic product (GDP), the national eco-system of doing business creates a level playing field for all stakeholders.Obviously, there are big benefits for the workmen of this country who have been deprived even of a simple thing like minimum wages or healthcare benefits or social security through provident fund -- there are instances, which have come to light that the 42 percent increase in minimum wages that this government announced have not been passed on to workmen because the salaries are paid in cash and we are not able to -- at the state level and at each local level -- completely control the actual amounts that are paid.Very often they are wrongly reported, under-reported, not reported at all. We do believe this effort to clean up the entire system will give rich dividends to the poor of India in terms of lower inflation, better lifestyles, it will give a huge impetus to the people, the small traders ultimately who will come into the formal economy, several concessions have been announced already by the honourable finance minister. I do see in the larger context of the nation that a nation, which by and large is honest but whose reputation was getting sullied because of a few people, will now stand in a committee of nations that is a proud, honest nation working business honestly, doing our day-to-day life and that is the biggest plus that this move will have.Everybody who has got a legitimate money is free to put it in the bank and will get his full value of his money. But if somebody has black money, somebody has corruption money, somebody has drug money, somebody has fake currency, would you recommend or suggest that promise has to be fulfilled?I wish you had read the original announcement which the Prime Minister also made and the RBI notification. It very clearly said, you have to deposit your money within 50 days by December 30 and after that a grace period has been provided, up to March 31. Somebody who was abroad during this period then came back to India, who has a reason that he will have to explain for not being able to deposit the money in time, so we are continuing with that. We have not changed the rules at all.Prima facie the promissory obligation remains for all the money that has been legitimately deposited back up to December 30th. If anybody is able to deposit between January and March for legitimate and valid reasons, he will get full value of his currency irrespective of amount. However, there has to be a cut off date. So December 30 is the date when the legal currency gets extinguished but anybody who is able to demonstrate after that until March, the RBI will investigate and for legitimate people, there will be no problem.I wouldn’t know about that. I am sure we will come to know. Very clearly, what this government has announced, we stand by that.That has been clarified yesterday. He probably misread some of the press reports. I don’t think any jail term has been stipulated at all. There will be a financial penalty for somebody who keeps large amounts of currency other than for research purposes.No.Demonetisation was never a one track effort. The effort of demonetisation had multifarious benefits. We don’t know the final numbers and that is the matter which will come out in due course and then whatever the RBI chooses to do on that but the bigger, larger picture is that an economy which across the world was being looked down upon as having a large shares, some estimates of World Bank suggests more than 20 percent of Indian GDP was in the informal economy. The growth of currency between 2004 and 2014 is a matter of record. It has grown by leaps and bounce in this period.Not at the levels that we have seen in India. If you see our large currency notes Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes have gone up almost 34 percent to nearly 80 percent in a short span of time with an annual growth of 18 percent. That is too high for a developing nation, almost 12 percent of our GDP, 13 percent was out there in the form of currency. This do not augur well for an economy where we want to widen the tax base, keep rates reasonable and ensure that everybody can do business honestly, there is a level playing field where quality and customer service will determine your success.