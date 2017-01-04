No constitutional clash if polls happen close to Budget: Ranina

The Election Commission today announced dates for the 5 states that go to polls this year. Questions have now been raised if it creates a constitutional problem since the Union Budget is already slated to be presented on February 1.
Jan 04, 2017, 03.16 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The Election Commission today announced dates for the 5 states that will be going to polls this year. Questions have now been raised if it creates a constitutional problem since the Union Budget is already slated to be presented on February 1.  

However, HP Ranina Senior SC Advocate tells CNBC-TV18 there is no constitutional issue. The moral code of conduct prevents states from announcing any new development projects so the government can carry on with the Budget.

Restriction, if any, Ranina says, could be that the Union Finance Minister may have to avoid any announcements specific to the polling states like new rail projects etc.

However, any policies which might benefit polling states most but are applicable to the whole country in general can be announced, he said.

