No case for big rate decline; 25 bps cut possible in FY17: Pros

The minutes of the December 6 and 7 monetary policy committee meeting released today cited uncertainty following demonetisation, room for transmission of rate cuts, upturn in global commodity cycle and stickiness in non-food non-fuel inflation, as reasons for keeping the rates on hold.
According to economists and subject matter experts who spoke to CNBC-TV18, however, say the biggest takeaway from the minutes is the emphasis on medium-term focus to contain inflation at 4 percent and the fact that the demonetisation impact is seen as 'transitory'. This, experts says, could restore faith of foreign investors on stability of Indian economy.
The RBI has cut rates by nearly 175 basis points since last January and so far only about 70 bps has been passed on by banks. Pranob Sen, former Principal Adviser to the Planning Commission says until there is full transmission of rate cuts there is no sense in touching repo rates. However, it is also equally tough for bankers to transmit amid uncertainty on liquidity conditions, he adds.
Sen, like Crisil’s Chief Economist DK Joshi, does not expect a rate cut of more than 25 basis points under current circumstances. While Joshi expects core inflation to trend lower in coming months, trajectory for next year will be shaped by economic rebound, monsoon, crude and currency moves, he says.
Although the outcome of the meeting is made public, the minutes of the meet are fairly important as it lists the views of each of five members of the MPC. The MPC minutes indicate there is unanimity in direction of thinking of all members, which is positive, says Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings.
