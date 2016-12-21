No case for big rate decline; 25 bps cut possible in FY17: Pros

The minutes of the December 6 and 7 monetary policy committee meeting released today cited uncertainty following demonetisation, room for transmission of rate cuts, upturn in global commodity cycle and stickiness in non-food non-fuel inflation, as reasons for keeping the rates on hold.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 21, 2016, 08.29 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

No case for big rate decline; 25 bps cut possible in FY17: Pros

The minutes of the December 6 and 7 monetary policy committee meeting released today cited uncertainty following demonetisation, room for transmission of rate cuts, upturn in global commodity cycle and stickiness in non-food non-fuel inflation, as reasons for keeping the rates on hold.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

No case for big rate decline; 25 bps cut possible in FY17: Pros

The minutes of the December 6 and 7 monetary policy committee meeting released today cited uncertainty following demonetisation, room for transmission of rate cuts, upturn in global commodity cycle and stickiness in non-food non-fuel inflation, as reasons for keeping the rates on hold.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Pranob Sen (more)

Former Principal Adviser, Planning Commission |

After a lag of almost three weeks, the Reserve Bank of India today released the minutes of its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting held on December 6 and 7.

Uncertainty following demonetisation, room for transmission of earlier rate cuts, upturn in global commodity cycle and stickiness in non-food non-fuel inflation, particularly services inflation, were among the reasons cited for keeping the rates on hold.

According to economists and subject matter experts who spoke to CNBC-TV18, however, say the biggest takeaway from the minutes is the emphasis on medium-term focus to contain inflation at 4 percent and the fact that the demonetisation impact is seen as 'transitory'. This, experts says, could restore faith of foreign investors on stability of Indian economy.

The RBI has cut rates by nearly 175 basis points since last January and so far only about 70 bps has been passed on by banks. Pranob Sen, former Principal Adviser to the Planning Commission says until there is full transmission of rate cuts there is no sense in touching repo rates. However, it is also equally tough for bankers to transmit amid uncertainty on liquidity conditions, he adds.

Sen, like Crisil’s Chief Economist DK Joshi, does not expect a rate cut of more than 25 basis points under current circumstances. While Joshi expects core inflation to trend lower in coming months, trajectory for next year will be shaped by economic rebound, monsoon, crude and currency moves, he says.

Although the outcome of the meeting is made public, the minutes of the meet are fairly important as it lists the views of each of five members of the MPC. The MPC minutes indicate there is unanimity in direction of thinking of all members, which is positive, says Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings.

Watch video for more...

Tags  MPC RBI minutes inflation rates commodity interest rate
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
No case for big rate decline; 25 bps cut possible in FY17: Pros

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login