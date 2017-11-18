App
Nov 17, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI plans to raise funds by issuing bonds to senior citizen and pensioners

NHAI is hoping to raise around Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year by issuing 7.5 percent coupon bonds having a maturity of 10 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to issue bonds to senior citizens and pensioners to raise funds. The ministry is soon going to seek Cabinet’s nod for the same, reports The Economic Times.

NHAI is hoping to raise around Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year by issuing 7.5 percent coupon bonds having a maturity of 10 years. NHAI's board on Thursday cleared the proposal for issuance of these bonds.

Through the issuance of bonds, including masala bonds, NHAI plans to raise Rs 59,000 crore in this financial year.  NHAI has already raised Rs 25,000 crore from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in this financial year.

NHAI will use the fresh funds to finance projects under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, which aims to connect border areas, coastal regions, tourist and pilgrimage sites and port areas. The first phase is likely to start before the end of 2018.

A total of 34,800 km of highways will be constructed by 2022 under the Bharatmala project at a cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.

According to the ET report, the NHAI board also gave green signal to the Expenditure Finance Committee for project approvals worth Rs 2,000 crore independently. The committee will not need to take any further approvals.

The board is also considering a proposal to launch Rs 7,000 crore masala bond at the London Stock Exchange.

