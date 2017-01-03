Jan 03, 2017, 03.51 PM | Source: PTI
"In the quarter in which the demonetisation decision was made and possibly even the quarter that follows which will be the last quarter of the fiscal 2016-17, we might see some decline in the growth rate," Panagariya told CNBC-TV18.
Next fiscals growth to make up for extant eco slow down: Niti
"...the impact is going to be small and subsequently as we get into the next fiscal 2017-18, we would make up for what we lose in these two quarters," he said.
Asked whether the government is contemplating of providing big stimulus post-demonetisation, Panagariya said it is too early to jump on any conclusion and one must wait to see the economic impact of demonetisation.
"So whether or not we need a stimulus etc. The answer to that question will depend on what we observe," the Niti Aayog vice-chairman noted.
Panagariya further said that some room for increased expenditure may nevertheless come from higher revenues and that is generally a good news.
