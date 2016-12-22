Newsmakers of 2016: How these leaders captured our imagination

2016 will be remembered as the year of newsmakers who managed to put India on the map.While Prime Minister Narendra Modi took top honours by his decision to overnight ban legal tender of popular banknotes, the suspense surrounding the renewal (or non-renewal) of Raghuram Rajan's tenure kept things taut.Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani threw down the gauntlet to his fellow telecom players by offering free data and voice services on Jio. While the ousted Cyrus Mistry took the fight to the Tata Group by questioning the governance standards at the over-100-year-old conglomerate.The Americans succumbed to Donald Trump’s unworldly charm while the demise Tamil politico J Jayalalithaa triggered a collective grief in her home state of Tamil Nadu.In June, the Reserve Bank of India Governor announced he won’t be seeking a second term. In true Rajan style, he broke the news through a long-worded letter addressed to RBI staff, which, among purple patches on his hits and misses, spelt out his reasons for stepping down. As his ultimate home was ‘in the realm of ideas’, he was going back to being an academia.He skirted the popular media report claiming BJP enfant terrible Subramanian Swamy’s attacks on him were a trigger for his abrupt call. Amid impending crucial events like the Brexit vote, Fed rate hikes and NRIs pulling money out of Indian banks, this decision weighed heavily on the market and general public sentiment.Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani created ripples in the Indian telecom market when Jio launched a 4G high-speed broadband network in September. On offer were lifetime free voice calls and a bouquet of other services – all free up till the end of the year. While incumbent players barely had time to recover from the blow, Ambani raised the bar for them by extending the free offer till March 2017.Only four years into his job as Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry was shown the door in a boardroom coup. While over 8 weeks have passed since his removal in October, Ratan Tata who was named as interim chairman and his protégé Mistry, have traded barbs in public glare. Even as extraordinary general meetings of group companies were lined up to vote on the resolution for Mistry’s removal from many Tata companies, Mistry turned tables on them by announcing his resignation from the boards of 6 listed group companies. He indicated in a media statement that he was taking the battle from the boardroom to the courts. Last heard, Mistry was still waiting for a convincing reason from the Tatas for his eviction.After being applauded for his address at the joint session of the US Congress at Capitol Hill at the start of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left his countrymen sulking towards the end as he invalidated old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Although the move was intended to curb black money, and set India on the road to a cashless society, it highlighted the government’s shoddy execution. ATMs took time to be recalibrated and not enough fresh notes were printed. While the jury is still out on whether this drastic measure will mean pain or gain, Modi has staked his political career on it.Soon after the demonetisation announcement, the US Presidential elections threw up a nasty surprise when Republican candidate Donald Trump beat poll-favourite Hillary Clinton and got elected as the leader of the Free World. While Trump’s anti-trade stance has spooked investors, his proposals to clamp down on H1-B visas have rattled Indian IT companies whose 60 percent of revenues come from the US. To be fair, Trump has softened his rhetoric since then, but only time will tell whether a businessman with no experience in politics can rule a nation.An inspiration to the people of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa referred to as ‘Amma’ or mother and ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ or revolutionary leader became the state’s Chief Minister for a fifth time in May. However, after a long spell of illness which kept her bound to the hospital bed and amid much drama over her deteriorating health, she breathed her last on December 4.