Dec 27, 2016, 03.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive VP of Thales, sharing her company’s plans to upscale its presence in India. Thales has been in India for past 60 years and has participated in some of the biggest infrastructure and defence projects in India.
New Deal for Defence: Thales India Strategy
Pascale Sourisse (more)
Senior Executive VP, Thales |