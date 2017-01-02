NDA govt dedicated for welfare of poor: Rajnath Singh

In a statement here, Singh said the decisions announced by the Prime Minister last evening were pro-people and pro-development and that he was taking the country forward with his vision and leadership.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 02, 2017, 08.48 AM | Source: PTI

NDA govt dedicated for welfare of poor: Rajnath Singh

In a statement here, Singh said the decisions announced by the Prime Minister last evening were "pro-people" and "pro-development" and that he was taking the country forward with his vision and leadership.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

NDA govt dedicated for welfare of poor: Rajnath Singh

In a statement here, Singh said the decisions announced by the Prime Minister last evening were "pro-people" and "pro-development" and that he was taking the country forward with his vision and leadership.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
NDA govt dedicated for welfare of poor: Rajnath Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the NDA government is dedicated for the welfare of weaker sections of the society and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New Year eve's announcements will benefit poor, farmers and those who live in villages.

In a statement here, Singh said the decisions announced by the Prime Minister last evening were "pro-people" and "pro-development" and that he was taking the country forward with his vision and leadership.

"The announcements made by the Prime Minister will benefit 'Gaon' (village), 'Gareeb' (poor) and 'Kisan' (farmers) and all other sections of the society.

"The Prime Minister has once again made it clear that the NDA government is dedicated to the welfare of poor and weaker sections of the society," he said.

Singh said the Prime Minister's announcement to launch two new housing schemes on lowering interest rates will help in realising the dream of housing-for-all by 2022.

"The country can't prosper and become strong unless there is development of weaker sections," he said.

Singh called the schemes announced for the farmers, traders, pregnant women "commendable", adding that "the Indian economy will get a boost and there will be speedy development in the country".

"The decision to give relief to farmers on interest payments and conversion of three crore Kisan Credit Cards into Rupay cards will be very helpful," he said.

Tags  Home Minister Rajnath Singh NDA government Prime Minister farmers Kisan Credit Cards Rupay cards
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
NDA govt dedicated for welfare of poor: Rajnath Singh
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.