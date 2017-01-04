MPCC to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on note

A statement by MPCC alleged that demonetisation was the biggest scam. Congress wanted to convert the hardships faced by the citizens into a peoples' movement against the Centre.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Jan 04, 2017, 02.11 PM | Source: PTI

MPCC to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on note

A statement by MPCC alleged that demonetisation was the biggest scam. Congress wanted to convert the hardships faced by the citizens into a peoples' movement against the Centre.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

MPCC to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on note

A statement by MPCC alleged that demonetisation was the biggest scam. Congress wanted to convert the hardships faced by the citizens into a peoples' movement against the Centre.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
MPCC to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on note
As part of Opposition Congress' strategy to highlight the adverse impact of demonetisation, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has set up state level committees to organise agitations and create awareness among people about failure of the Narendra Modi government on this front.

A statement by MPCC alleged that demonetisation was the biggest scam. Congress wanted to convert the hardships faced by the citizens into a peoples' movement against the Centre.

"The party wants to reach out to the people, hold a dialogue with them and create awareness about the ill effects of demonetisation," the statement added.

The state level campaign committee will be headed by state unit chief Ashok Chavan with members including former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Narayan Rane, Sushilkumar Shinde, senior leader Gurudas Kamat and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil among others.

The state level campaign committee will be headed by Sushilkumar Shinde, and members which include senior leaders have been given charge of various districts and divisions.

The party has planned a "ghanta naad" in all districts and taluka places on January 8.

Tags  Opposition Congress MPCC Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
MPCC to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on note
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.