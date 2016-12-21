MPC unanimously voted for keeping repo rate unchanged

The monetary policy committee (MPC) members unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent in the bi-monthly monetary policy that was held in December.

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Governor Urjit Patel said that achieving the inflation target of 5 percent for Q4 of 2016-17 and securing 4 per cent – the central point of the notified target range – remains the primary objective.

The RBI governor said that global financial conditions pose a threat to macro-economic and financial stability, with large fluctuations in capital flows and asset prices imparting volatility which gets transmitted into inflation. He said that this uncertainty shows no sign of subsiding, and is likely to get accentuated in the coming year as US macroeconomic and trade policies realign.

"The impact of the withdrawal of specified bank notes (SBN) on growth and inflation, while uncertain, is transitory. Against this backdrop, it is important for monetary policy to stay focused on the medium-term and strive to achieve, on a durable basis, the middle of the notified inflation target range i.e. 4 per cent,” he said.

RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi who also voted to keep the rates unchanged said that there is uncertainty about the short-term impact of the decision to withdraw the legal tender status of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination bank notes on the macro-economy, although the impact is likely to be transitory.

While he said that he does not see any significant downside risks to the medium-term growth prospects of the economy, he added that there are other uncertainties as well, especially the oil price situation and geo-political situation. For a forward looking monetary policy framework, given the lags in monetary policy transmission, he said that a policy rate action amidst heightened uncertainty will only implicitly allow short-term developments and expectations to impact the medium-term outlook, which needs to be avoided.

Michael Debabrata Patra, another MPC member said that exceptional configuration of factors is obscuring a clear assessment of the outlook. He explained that while domestic supply disruptions and demand compression appear to be transient, global developments, including the morphing of political changes into macro-economic risks, could likely be longer-lived and more challenging. Under these conditions, precaution warrants careful monitoring of the manner in which these forces play out and influence the near- to medium-term.

Ravindra H Dholakia said that he expects a significant chance of inflation exceeding 5 percent threshold in March 2017 and in June 2017. He added that there is enough space for further transmission in lending rates by banks with 175 bps cut in repo rate. Dholakia also had a view that stickiness in core inflation & still very high inflationary expectations need to be considered seriously.

Demonetisation is also only expected to have a transitory impact on economic activity, according to Pami Dua. Dua said that with the US Federal Reserve expected to raise rates, she said that her vote was for no cut in repo rate.

There is also a wait for some more data points to justify the rate cut, as a member said.

Chetan Ghate said that because of the increased uncertainty due to the withdrawal of SBNs, and virtually no hard data for November, it would be prudent to ‘wait-and-watch’. He said that while a negative demand shock because of the withdrawal of SBNs will lead to a decline in consumption demand, the risks that such a reduction will have longer term effects by impinging on overall investment sentiment and investment activity are low.

His paramount concern at this juncture was with the stickiness of inflation excluding food and fuel. Ghate said that once the union budget is announced in the first week of February, there will be one more data point.

During the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy held on December 7, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.25 per cent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remained unchanged at 5.75 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent.