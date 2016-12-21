Moodys assigns Baa3 issuer rating to IREDA

The Baa3 rating of IREDA takes into consideration its standalone credit profile and the high linkage with the Government of India, resulting in a very high dependence on government and a high probability of government support, if needed, Moody's said in statement today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Economy

Dec 21, 2016, 02.55 PM | Source: PTI

Moody's assigns Baa3 issuer rating to IREDA

The Baa3 rating of IREDA takes into consideration its standalone credit profile and the high linkage with the Government of India, resulting in a very high dependence on government and a high probability of government support, if needed, Moody's said in statement today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Moodys assigns Baa3 issuer rating to IREDA

The Baa3 rating of IREDA takes into consideration its standalone credit profile and the high linkage with the Government of India, resulting in a very high dependence on government and a high probability of government support, if needed, Moody's said in statement today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Moodys assigns Baa3 issuer rating to IREDA
Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 local and foreign currency issuer rating with stable outlook to state-run IREDA.

The Baa3 rating of IREDA takes into consideration its standalone credit profile and the high linkage with the Government of India, resulting in a very high dependence on government and a high probability of government support, if needed, Moody's said in statement today.

The standalone credit profile also takes into consideration IREDA's role as the nodal agency for implementing government's renewable energy initiatives as well as continued support from government.

Such government support came in the form of regular equity infusions until financial year 2014 as well as guarantees for IREDA's borrowings from multilateral agencies (which accounted for around 55 per cent of IREDA's total borrowings as of March 2016) and access to tax-free bonds, which are a low-cost funding source.

The standalone strength of IREDA is supported by its stable funding and liquidity profile with long-tenure borrowings from multilateral agencies, which have been guaranteed by the government.

Around 80 per cent of the company's liabilities will mature only after five years, and close to 70 per cent of its domestic borrowings will mature only in or after 2025, it said.

IREDA benefits from a strong capitalisation profile which Moody's expects will remain broadly stable over the next few months. Its tangible common equity/total managed assets ratio stood at 17.4 per cent at the end of March 2016, compared to an average of 21 per cent over the past five years, it added.

Tags  PTI Moody's Investors Service Baa3 local and foreign currency issuer rating stable outlook IREDA Government of India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Moodys assigns Baa3 issuer rating to IREDA
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login