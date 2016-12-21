Modi may cast the sops net before Budget for note ban pain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to announce relief measures for the rural population, SMEs at the Lucknow rally on January 2.
Dec 21, 2016, 12.52 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi may cast the sops net before Budget for note ban pain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to announce relief measures for the rural population, SMEs at the Lucknow rally on January 2.

Modi may cast the sops net before Budget for note ban pain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to announce relief measures for the rural population, SMEs at the Lucknow rally on January 2.

Moneycontrol Bureau

'No pain no gain' seems apt in the current times when people are in distress after the roll-out of the demonetisation scheme. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making sure that when the 50-day pain period ends, people have something to cheer about and this he will make sure in the upcoming Budget.

He aims to provide substantially higher allocations for rural-focused schemes, infrastructure, healthcare and job creation, reports Business Standard .

The Union Budget is likely to be announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1, 2017-18 and there is some tax relief in store for professionals. Also, it may focus on greater outlay for primary education and health.

Ahead of the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Modi is taking care of reducing the pain and is likely to announce the gains himself. His rally in Lucknow is scheduled on January 2 and he may announce releif measures which could be a game-changer.

On Monday, the government announced a two percent rebate for small traders and businesses accepting digital payments.

Opposition may cry afoul over this move of Modi but it seems Modi will leave no stone unturned in bringing the ball back into his court.

Highlights of Prime Minister's Budget messsage to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. 

- Relief measures for farmers, including relaxation in repayment schedule and interest rates.

- Boost to rural sector schemes

- Sops for youth and job creation

- Push for micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector

- Income tax rate cut; tax slab

- Boost to infrastructure sector, including roads, railway, shipping
Modi may cast the sops net before Budget for note ban pain

