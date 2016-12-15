Mobile banking payments surge post demonetisation

Data for just five major banks translates to a 10 percent month-on-month jump in value of mobile banking transactions. That shows how the acute cash crunch post demonetisation is firing up digitisation.
Home » News » Economy

Jan 04, 2017, 02.40 PM

Mobile banking payments surge post demonetisation

Data for just five major banks translates to a 10 percent month-on-month jump in value of mobile banking transactions. That shows how the acute cash crunch post demonetisation is firing up digitisation.

Mobile banking payments surge post demonetisation

Data for just five major banks translates to a 10 percent month-on-month jump in value of mobile banking transactions. That shows how the acute cash crunch post demonetisation is firing up digitisation.

M Saraswathy
Moneycontrol

Demonetisation has led to the overall dependence on electronic payments increasing post November 8. 

An analysis of the data on digital and card-based payment systems showed the value of mobile banking transactions grew 10 percent month-on-month to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in November from Rs 1.13 lakh crore. This particularly gains significance as data for November includes the value of mobile banking transactions for only five banks. Daily mobile banking transactions in India average around Rs 3,760 crore.

It is notable that during the first half of December daily transactions of credit/debit cards on point-of-sale (POS) terminals also touched an average of Rs 1,390 crore.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released payment system indicators on a monthly basis. However, from December 2 to 31 this data will be brought out daily with a lag of one day.
While the banking regulator has said the data on credit/debit cards usage and pre-paid payment instruments are only representative in nature as they are sourced from only a few major participants, the sheer volume for just this small sample indicates the significant growth fuelled by low cash and impending payments.

Bankers said while overall ATM transactions have declined in November and December due to inadequate cash, the expectation is these numbers will spike up by the end of the calendar year.

Mobile banking payments surge post demonetisation

