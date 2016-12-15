Jan 04, 2017, 02.40 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Data for just five major banks translates to a 10 percent month-on-month jump in value of mobile banking transactions. That shows how the acute cash crunch post demonetisation is firing up digitisation.
Mobile banking payments surge post demonetisation
An analysis of the data on digital and card-based payment systems showed the value of mobile banking transactions grew 10 percent month-on-month to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in November from Rs 1.13 lakh crore. This particularly gains significance as data for November includes the value of mobile banking transactions for only five banks. Daily mobile banking transactions in India average around Rs 3,760 crore.
Bankers said while overall ATM transactions have declined in November and December due to inadequate cash, the expectation is these numbers will spike up by the end of the calendar year.
