Measures announced by PM Modi 'transformational: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements in his speech as "transformational" for the poor, farmers, small traders, pregnant women and senior citizens.

"PM has shown sensitivity and progressive approach by giving relief to these categories (of people). State government, in cooperation with other states, will fulfil PM's resolution to rebuild India," Chouhan said in a statement.

Homeless families will benefit by interest subvention on loans for construction of house under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna, Chouhan said.

"The decision to waive 60 days interest amount on loan taken by the farmers for Kharif and Rabi crops is in the wider interest of farmers," he added.

Increase in credit guarantee for small traders from Rs one crore to Rs two crore will expand micro and small industry sector, the Chief Minister said.

"Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 for pregnant women will boost their self-confidence. The announcement of 8 per cent interest rate on bank deposits of senior citizens is progressive," Chouhan said.